Mamba Strikes, Kills Three Family Members

By- A suspected venomous black mamba has struck and killed three members of a Hurungwe family.

The three deceased were struck while searching for firewood.

NewZimbabwe reports that the sad incident occurred in the Karuru area of Hurungwe district two weeks ago.

The online portal also said the trio later died this week in Chinhoyi and Harare hospitals, respectively.

The deceased are, Emilia Musiiwa (nee Moyo) aged 47, her daughter Nyarai (21) and her grandson Tatenda Tototo (15).

The late Emilia’s husband, Tapiwa Musiiwa the online newspaper that the deaths dealt him a heavy blow. He said:

The incident has left me devastated.

The three were looking for firewood when the snake bit Nyarai, prompting her mother to try and scare away the creature but it also attacked her.

Sensing danger, our grandson Tatenda tried to run away but the snake pursued him and striked.

The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately the boy died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital yesterday (Tuesday) while my wife and daughter passed on at Sally Mugabe Hospital (formerly Harare Hospital) in Harare today (Wednesday).

A local funeral parlour pledged to ferry the bodies to Karuru Ward 8, Hurungwe for burial Thursday.

Experts say when one is bitten by a black mamba, first aid should focus on maintaining vital functions, such as respiratory support. The victim should be kept still and try to limit any unnecessary movement.

