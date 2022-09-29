Police Arrest CCC Supporter For Refusing To Join Mahwindi For ED

MASVINGO – A Gutu Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Charles Zvenyika (49) who resisted a move by a Zanu PF group calling itself Mahwindi4ED’s bid to force every tout at the rank to put on ruling party regalia has been denied bail.

Zvenyika allegedly snatched one of the Zanu PF tout, Joseph Mutema (35)’s mobile phone during running battles as the latter used the phone to take videos of him. He is also accused of grabbing Mutema’s party card.

Mutema is said to be one of the leading figures of the Mahwindi4ED group. He was then arrested and charged for stealing a cellphone and resisting Police arrest.

Zvenyika’s lawyer Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the development to The Mirror. Mureri said Zvenyika applied for bail at Gutu Magistrates Court as a self-actor before the arrival of his lawyer on Monday and his bid was turned down.

The running battles at Mpandawana happened last Monday as the Mahwindi4ED were also launching their organisation.

Zvenyika of Mpandawana Village under Chief Gutu allegedly stole a Samsung J4 Core with US$50 in the pouch, US$1 Buddie recharge voucher and a Zanu PF membership card from Joseph Mutema (35) before escaping Police custody on the same day.

It is the State case that on the day, Zvenyika had an altercation with a council worker, Richard Manyika outside Mutema’s shop. Mutema tried to refrain the two but failed and he called Manyika’s supervisor to intervene.

Mutema then allegedly put his phone to Manyika’s ear so that he could speak to his supervisor but Zvenyika grabbed the phone and ran away. Mutema then filed a report to Police officers who were patrolling the terminus.

Zvenyika was arrested and he escaped from the officers at the terminus before he was rearrested and taken to Gutu Police Station. He initially appeared in court on Friday.-Masvingo Mirror

