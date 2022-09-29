Watch: President Chamisa Pushes For UN Supervision Of Polls

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has stressed the need for free, fair and credible elections.

Speaking at the launch of the PREPARE document in Harare on Thursday, President Chamisa expressed concern at the prolonged detention of political activists by the Zanu PF regime.

PREPARE spells out conditions that enable the nation to hold free and fair elections.

Zanu PF is sitting on key reforms due to fear of losing the 2023 polls.

“Traditional leaders also concur with our viewpoint- we feel United Nations should observe and monitor the coming polls.

Traditional leaders are of the same view.Our PREPARE document calls for the safety of the voter and the vote. The document also stresses the importance of the diaspora vote. We need the diaspora vote in Zimbabwe.

In addition, State security forces are not supposed to interfere with electoral processes,” said President Chamisa.

