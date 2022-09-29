“You Are Not Serious”: Prof Moyo Tears Into CCC

By A Correspondent- Self exiled Political Science Professor, Jonathan Moyo has told the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa that the party should have sought electoral reforms a day after the 2018 elections if it was “serious.”

Moyo’s remarks come as CCC announced that it will launch its “Electoral Reform Blueprint” on Thursday 29 September 2022 (today), a few months before the harmonised elections scheduled for 2023.

Moyo said:

As electoral reform experiences around Africa show, serious opposition political players seek meaningful electoral reforms the day after the last election when they have five years to spare; and not the day before the next election, when they have squandered five years!

Seeking electoral reforms when, after participating in the last election, you hibernate; say and do nothing about election reforms only to wake up on the eve of the next election with cacophonic calls for electoral reforms; smacks of political cynicism and gross incompetence.

Calls for electoral reforms should not be a desperate substitute for an election manifesto based on sound values, ideology, constitution and policy alternatives pursued by a political structure with a demonstrable capacity to govern and improve people’s lives and livelihoods.

