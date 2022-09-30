Cop Bashes Man Over S*x Pills

BUHERA – A detective at Murambinda Growth Point has been charged with excessively assaulting a local prominent businessman following an argument over the arrest of the latter’s young brother.

Sergeant Elias Taguta (35) and a colleague Constable Zhira arrested Tatenda Mondo (29) on suspicion that he was smoking dagga. He later found a sex enhancing pill in the suspect’s pocket.

The incident happened on September 9, 2022 at 9:30 pm.

The arrest was made at a local beer hall but the accused’s brother Tinashe Mondo (38) who was also at the bar pleaded for the release of Tatenda. Tinashe is a prominent businessman at Murambinda.

Tinashe allegedly suffered severe injuries after the assault. He made a police report at Murambinda after obtaining a medical examination report at Murambinda Mission Hospital.

According to a Police report, Taguta took Tinashe to the Police Station where he assaulted him.

Taguta is being charged under section 89 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.- Masvingo Mirror

