Boy( 15) Stabs Friend To Death

Spread the love

A BUHERA teenager was recently arrested for fatally stabbing his friend following a misunderstanding during a swimming expedition.

The 15-year-old of Torevasei Village under Chief Nyashanu’s area of Buhera is assisting police with investigations.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the death of Brighton Mapfumo (15) who succumbed to two wounds after he was allegedly stabbed by his friend on the chest and thigh.

“The boys and two other friends were swimming in Save River when Mapfumo came out of the water and told his friends that it was time to go home. The accused refused to come out, arguing that they should continue swimming.

“Irritated by his friends’ refusal to heed his advice, Mapfumo started throwing stones at the accused who was still swimming. The accused immediately stopped swimming, went out of the water and dashed home where he took a homemade knife. He waylaid Mapfumo and their other colleagues on their way home,” said Inspector Muzondo.

The accused stabbed Mapfumo on the chest and thigh.

Mapfumo collapsed and bled profusely.

The other boys rushed home to call other villagers who rushed Mapfumo to Murambinda Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The accused was immediately arrested.

Inspector Muzondo called for peaceful solutions to any forms of conflict.

“It is important that parents and guardians teach their children that violence does not solve problems. Young people should also not be subjected to violent films as they encourage such behaviour. As the police, we encourage parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children,” he said.

— Manica Post

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...