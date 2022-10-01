Distance Yourselves From Mnangagwa Programme, Mudzuri Urges Teachers

Tinashe Sambiri|Former Zaka Central MP Harrison Mudzuri has exhorted teachers to avoid being used being used by the Zanu PF regime.

Mudzuri, who is also the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe national coordinator, believes the programme is meant to “magnify Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s support by coercion.”

“Teachers who join the Teachers 4 ED. ( Teachers 4 Economic Disaster)* must have their minds examined.

If those who are supposed to be enlightened can easily be fooled, then the value of being educated is questionable.

Teachers must fight for living wages,” Mudzuri wrote on Twitter.

