Gokwe Man Revenges By Bedding Uncle’s Wife

In an incident that unfolded more like a movie script, a man from Gokwe shocked many with the way he reacted after he found his wife between the sheets with his uncle.

It is reported that when Wellington Sibanda from Marimirofa Village caught his wife Lucia Matambanadzo being intimate with his uncle Douglas Sibanda he created a scene when he tried to brutally axe him.

That was not before Douglas’ younger brother Charles intervened and took his elder brother (Douglas)’s side.

That reportedly didn’t go down well with Wellington who then threatened Charles saying he was going to also have sex with his wife Mary Dube as revenge for taking sides with Douglas.

Charles, who initially didn’t take Wellington’s threats seriously, was shocked a few months later when he caught him red-handed being intimate with his wife on his matrimonial bed.

According to a source, after being busted, Wellington reportedly bragged saying he wanted Charles to know how it also felt finding a close relative bedding his wife.

“When Wellington caught his wife cheating on him with his uncle he became aggressive and tried to axe him but was restrained by Charles who passionately begged him not to do so. In the process he was on Douglas’s side. In a fit of anger Wellington threatened Charles saying he was also going to do the same to his wife,” said the source.

Wellington, who was repeatedly swearing that he was going to inflict emotional pain on Charles as Douglas had done to him, later approached Chief Nemangwe’s traditional court demanding compensation from his uncle.

Douglas was fined two beasts as compensation for bedding Wellington’s wife.

The source further said Wellington who seemed to have been holding onto feelings of resentment despite the fact that he had been compensated, later lived true to his threats when he slept with Charles’ wife.

“It was indeed sweet revenge for Wellington who apparently believed that the only way he was going to ‘fix’ Charles who had supported his elder brother when he busted him having sex with his wife was also to sleep with his wife,” said the source.

“After being busted Wellington was bragging that he wanted Charles to know how it feels when one catches his wife in bed with another man. A shocked Charles also approached Chief Nemangwe’s traditional court asking for compensation from Wellington and the matter is still pending,” added the source.

Chief Nemangwe confirmed the horrendous scandal. He lamented the situation describing it as the “worst abomination” to ever happen in an area under his jurisdiction.

“It’s actually a disturbing matter. Makunakuna chaiwo (it’s an abomination). Just imagine a man who approached my traditional court demanding compensation from his uncle for bedding his wife was also later caught red-handed in bed with his other uncle’s wife in bed.

“He is now refusing to pay the two beasts which I fined him, one is for appeasing his uncle and the other one is for putting the name of the area into disrepute.

“He is, however, arguing that as for the one for putting the name of the area into disrepute it was paid by his uncle whom I fined for bedding his wife since they were from the same family. During the court proceedings the parties caused violent scenes and we had to call the police who arrested them,” Chief Nemangwe.

-B-Metro

