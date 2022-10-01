Isaac Mabaya Features In England Under 19

Liverpool starlet Isaac Mabaya made his debut for the English Under-19 side as he featured twice in their successful UEFA Under-19 EURO qualifying round which ended with a 4-2 victory over Denmark on Tuesday.

Mabaya, who is born to Zimbabwean parents, earned his maiden call-up to the Under-19 side this month and was an unused substitute when the Young Lions began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

He was introduced as a second half substitute when the England Under-19 side thrashed Georgia 6-0, with Mabaya providing an assist for Liverpool teammate Oakley Cannonier.

The 17-year-old versatile player then made a three-minute cameo as Simons Rusk’s side completed the qualifying round with three wins from three after a clinical 4-2 victory over hosts Denmark.

The Young Lions will now await the elite round draw being made later this year as they aim to defend their title from last season at the 2023 Under-19 EURO finals in Malta next summer.

Mabaya has been on a steady rise after making his first team debut at Liverpool during their pre-season tour of Asia.

Mabaya caught the eye with some solid performances for Liverpool’s senior squad in pre-season matches against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Red Bull Salzburg.

He has also played for England age-group sides that include the Under-15s, Under-16s and Under-18s and the England-born footballer has almost ruled out chances of playing for Zimbabwe in the future.

-State Media

