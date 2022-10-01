Featured National
President Chamisa Outlines Key Reforms Before Polls
1 October 2022
Launching the #PREPARE document today( Thursday)

The 7 fundamental electoral reforms- a plan drawn after nationwide consultations with the citizens across Zimbabwe.

  1. The right to vote
  2. A credible voters’ roll
  3. A credible realtime results announcement system
  4. Intergrity of Electoral processes-personnel and polling materials
  5. Political freedoms and access to the media
  6. Security of the vote
  7. Safety of the voter

Elections in Zimbabwe must be credible, free and fair. #fakapressure #RegisterToVoteZW

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

CCC Champion-in -chief