ED Challenger’s House Gutted By Fire

Sybeth Musengezi who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy has said his Harare house was set on fire.

He posted on social media saying his neighbours managed to extinguish the fire.

“410 sandton on fire my house petrol bombed help please. Help please petrol bombing at my house in sandton

This is what they have done. Thanks to the neighbourhood vadzodzima moyo nema buckets

“We managed to get out,” said Musengezi.

Musengezi who has been arrested before, says President Mnangagwa’s rise to power in 2017 was unconstitutional therefore, he is not a legitimate leader.

He recently approached courts seeking an order which stops Mnangagwa from calling and or presiding over the ruling ZANU PF’s elective Congress set for this October.

Some say Musengezi is being sent by Vice President Chiwenga who is allegedly working with G40 remnants to dislodge President Mnangagwa from power.

The fire incident at Musengezi’s residence comes when the next hearing in the case he is challenging Mnangagwa’s legitimacy is set for Monday 3 October 2022.

Only last week, Musengezi claimed that his life was in danger as there were some people who were following him.

“Yes, in recent weeks, I’ve seen a number of unmarked vehicles parked just outside of my yard. Sometimes they park when I’m not there and my colleagues would call me to say there is a vehicle or vehicles without plates parked at home,” said Musengezi.

He said he personally confronted those people and they just drive off.

