Chaos At Bosso, FC Platinum Tie

Yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between Highlanders and FC Platimum had the ingredients for a thriller.

The most in-form teams in the league were meeting at a venue which always attracts good crowds despite the well-documented low attendance at PSL matches.

Days before the clash, Bosso coach Baltermar Brito had a special plea to the club’s supporters.

The Portuguese mentor, who has transformed Bosso since his arrival in June and earned the respect and admiration of the ever-demanding Amahlolanyama faithful, implored supporters to be on their best behaviour when they face Norman Mapeza’s charges.

“We expect our stadium to be packed with the good behaviour of the supporters. It doesn’t make sense for the club to be getting fines because of bad behaviour from our fans. So, we ask the supporters to come in large numbers and please behave well for the game to finish,” Brito said.

But his words, just like those of the club leadership on countless occasions, fell on deaf ears.

A section of Bosso fans invaded the Mpilo end housing FC Platinum supporters and bullied the latter away from the stand.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

