Hwange have earned promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after edging Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 at the Colliery today, to be crowned Southern Region Division One winners.

Chipangano, whose return to the country’s top flight after they were relegated in 2019 was a question of when not a matter of if, needed only a point in today’s encounter to seal promotion.

They have won the region’s sole ticket to the PSL with two games to spare.

Hwange, who are under the guidance of former Bulawayo City coach Try Ncube, won 27 of their 33 matches.

They will be joined in the PSL by Simba Bhora (Northern Region), Green Fuel (Eastern Region), and Sheasham (Central Region).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

