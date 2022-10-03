ZimEye
Emerson has no known former schoolmates, former school teachers, no University mates besides what Lungu tried to manufacture in Zambia, no known cadres he was with on the frontline besides being Mugabe’s assistant, even fellow village cattle herders, absolutely nothing!!!— African (@ali_naka) October 2, 2022
Emerson has no known former schoolmates, former school teachers, no University mates besides what Lungu tried to manufacture in Zambia, no known cadres he was with on the frontline besides being Mugabe’s assistant, even fellow village cattle herders, absolutely nothing!!!