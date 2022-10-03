Mnangagwa Rigging Polls By Discouraging Young People From Voting

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

On the right to vote Stephen Chuma also known as General Sarkozy speaks to young people on the right to vote.

Clarity of thought and issue based answers to the questions of why young people should register and vote in 2023.

Your vote is your power, never surrender your future into the hands of the few.

Young must take part and take charge.

Never be apologetic!

Our struggle is about a generation whose mission and objective is to change the concrete lives of the suffering masses of Zimbabwe.

Register as a voter and be ready to make the Change in 2023

Happy Sunday fellow countrymen.

RegisterToVoteZW

