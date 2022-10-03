Police Investigate Musengezi’s House Bombing

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said it is investigating the alleged bombing of Sybeth Musengezi‘s home.

Sybeth Musengezi who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy claimed on October 1, 2022, that his Harare house had been set on fire.

He posted pictures of his burning property on social media saying his neighbours managed to extinguish the fire. Said Musengezi on twitter:

410 sandton on fire my house petrol bombed help please. Help please petrol bombing at my house in sandton. This is what they have done. Thanks to the neighbourhood vadzodzima moyo nema buckets. We managed to get out.

ZRP later confirmed receiving a report about the incident. Said the police:

The ZRP has received a report from Sybeth Musengezi concerning an alleged incident at his home and is now conducting investigations. Said Musengezi in a tweet: While we wait for their findings, lets bear in mind that such acts of violence, intimidation, abuse of the judiciary on dissent is expected in a country led by armed bandits but we’re not giving up.

Thanks to Sandton residents for putting out the fire. Fire brigade didn't show up

Meanwhile, Musengezi is expected in court this Monday, 03 October 2022 for the continuation of the case in which he is challenging the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa.

He claims that Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power in 2017, following the ouster of former leader Robert Mugabe, was unconstitutional therefore must be nullified by the courts

