Zanu PF Demands Congress Funding From Top Party Leaders

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF has ordered its top party leaders to contribute to the party’s elective Congress.

The event, to endorse Mnangagwa as the party’s sole candidate in next year’s presidential polls, is scheduled to take place from October 26 October 26 to 29, 2022.

A memorandum from Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province dated August 3 August 3, 2022, suggests that the party plans to fund the congress budget through funds from members.

Read in part the memo:

According to a memo dated August 22August 22 2022 from the National Secretary for Finance PB Cde P Chinamasa, all party leadership should make individual contributions towards the 7th National People’s Congress. The Politburo members must pay directly into the Headquarters Account.

The payments shall be in US$ or the equivalent at prevailing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction rate at the time of payment. Point of sale machines will be available at all party district offices.

Accordingly:

1). Politburo members are expected to pay ZW$100 000 or its official exchange rate equivalency in US$.

2). Deputy Politburo members will be obliged to pay ZW$50 000,

3). Central Committee member ZW$20 000,

4). National Consultative Assembly member ZW$10 000.

5). Deputy national executive members for the War Veterans, Women and Youth are expected to pay ZW$5 000,

6). Provincial members for all the four wings will have to pay ZW$5 000,

7). Members of Parliament ZW$5 000,

8). District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members ZW$3 000,

9). District members ZW$1 500, councillors ZW$1 500.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...