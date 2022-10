Gold Heist At How Mine As Robbers Got Away With 11.9kg

A cash-in-transit van carrying gold from How Mine to Bulawayo was attacked this morning. Witnesses said the robbers got away in a GP Toyota Hilux and a Nissan March which were “riddled with bullets” after a shootout. 11.9kg of gold worth about US$650,000 allegedly taken.

-Zimlive

