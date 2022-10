34 Apostolic Sect Members Arrested

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Over 30 apostolic sect members are languishing in prison for four (4) months without a trial for denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Obey Shava, a human rights lawyer, said the victims were arrested for allegedly walking along pavements in the CBD whilst singing “Emmanuel tisunungure tanzwa nenhamo” (Emmanuel, bail us out of poverty).

34 members of the apostolic sect have been languishing in prison for 4 months without a trial, having been arrested for allegedly walking along pavements in the CBD whilst singing "Emmanuel tisunungure tanzwa nenhamo" (Emmanuel, bail us out of poverty). They're facing criminal.. pic.twitter.com/KIOIKtdbf3 — @obeyshava1 (@obeyshava1) October 4, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...