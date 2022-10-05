Four Die In Night Inferno

Spread the love

Four people died in Zaka last night after a hut they were sleeping in was gutted by fire at around 10pm in a sad incident that has cast a dark cloud in Ward 20 in the district.

Full details about the identity of the deceased are still to be gathered but police have this morning revealed that among those who died are two elderly people while the other two are children believed to be in primary school.

Sources said one of the deceased is an 85- year-old grandmother who had visited her daughter’s homestead were the tragic incident occurred.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi this morning said police details were still combing the scene of the tragedy to gather full information.

”Our team is still on the ground as we speak, gathering all the necessary information so we will get more details as the day progresses.

As of now, we can only confirm that four people were burnt to death after a hut they were sleeping in caught fire last night.

We have not yet established their full identities save to say two of them are elderly people while the other two deceased are children,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the tragic incident was saddening adding that full circumstances will be released upon completion of investigations.- The Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...