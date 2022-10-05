Madam Boss Slapped With Court Peace Order By Hubby’s Pregnant Girlfriend

By Showbiz Reporter | The socialite Madam Boss might have managed to beg government for laws to silence distant critics on social media, but she has totally failed to stop someone who is right inside her home. The conqueror is her own husband’s girlfriend who is now pregnant.

The small house (girlfriend) is in the below video seen walking away from Chitungwiza Magistrates Court after managing to obtain a peace order against, Tyra Chikocho over alleged harassment.

Madam Boss’ husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa’s shenanigans with one Evangelister Zhou, an assistant dentist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, came to light on Monday when the latter disclosed her intention to terminate the pregnancy. HMetro reports that Ngonidzashe who denied knowledge of Evangelista Zhou, describing the allegations as one of many stories cooked up to tarnish his image, was later exposed by a certain male preacher, only identified as Pastor Maphosa, whose revelations have been backed by videos and finally the magistrate’s court verdict (video below.)

Madam Boss has been slapped with a peace order by her husband's pregnant girlfriend who's staying in her own house — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 5, 2022

