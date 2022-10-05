Mushekwi Inspires Zhejiang Greentown To Crucial Win

Three Zimbabwean players based abroad were on target for their respective teams on Tuesday.

Tawanda Maswanhise scored his seventh goal of the season across all competitions in Leicester City U21’s 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Bradford City in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The Zimbabwean youngster netted City’s second goal to complete the 2-2 comeback that forced the game into penalties.

Maswanhise has now scored in both appearances in the competition, while also boasting of a five-goal tally in the Premier League 2 campaign.

In the China Super League, Nyasha Mushekwi took his season total to eight goals after helping his Zhejiang Greentown side to a 2-1 victory over WH Three Towns.

Mushekwi also extended his record as the club’s all-time top scorer to forty-four goals.

Defender Divine Lunga netted his first goal in his second spell at Golden Arrows in the DSTV Premiership match against Cape Town City.

Lunga grabbed a late equaliser to squeeze a 1-1 draw for his side.

The left-back, who’s on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has started in all the last seven games for Arrows.

Elsewhere, England-based trio of Burton FC striker David, Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway and Fleetwood striker Admiral Muskwe were also in action on Tuesday night.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

