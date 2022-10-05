Zanu PF Wants Sikhala Die In Remand

By- The courts have again denied CCC deputy chairman and Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala bail, confirming that Zanu PF wants the opposition politician to rot in jail.

This is the 5th time now the state has died Sikhala

together with Chitungwiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole bail.

The courts get directives from the Justice minister who is a Zanu PF deployee.

The pair had applied for bail, arguing that circumstances had changed.

Magistrate Taurai Manuwere, however, denied them bail saying there are no changed circumstances to warrant the duo getting bail.

They are facing charges of inciting public violence, which erupted in Nyatsime on 14 June during the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

They were arrested in June together with 14 other Nyatsime residents and have been in jail since then.

Another Nyatsime resident was arrested last week over the same incident while other accused persons are said to be on the run.

