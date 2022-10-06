After Abandoning Marry Chiwenga, Mudiwa Says I’m Ready To Become Another Woman’s Keeper

By Showbiz Reporter | IS THIS NDINYENGEIWO PART 2? – Lorraine Guyo appeared to throw in her charm for artist, Mudiwa Mtandwa after the rapper had announced he is looking for a love mate.

The suggestive chatter started after Mudiwa, who has failed to defend his own ailing cousin, Marry Chiwenga, had said he is looking to become another woman’s keeper.

“I’m now ready to be someone’s husband,” said the sunglassed rapper who also lodges in Marry Chiwenga’s father’s house.

Throughout Marry Chiwenga’s struggles in which her health has deteriorated and her kids taken away for 3 years to date, Mudiwa has not responded to calls for assistance for his cousin who was once the nation’s Second Lady, and used to support him when she had power.

To this, Lorraine said, “same thing over here, I am only failing to find the right person for me – Same same kuno ufunge. Munhu ndiye asipo Mudiwa Hood,” added Guyo.

Mudiwa Hood was still to comment following 3 years of follow up calls.

SHOULD THE TWO START DATING?

