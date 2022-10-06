Billiat Honoured

Spread the love

Khama Billiat has been named in the Confederation of African Football Champions League Team of the Decade.

Billiat made the team following his performance during the 2015/16 season when he was still with Mamelodi Sundowns.

He won the Champions League trophy in that campaign and CAF named him the second best Africa-based player of the year behind the then Sundowns teammate Denis Onyango.

Billiat also played in another Champions League final in 2021, with Kaizer Chiefs, but lost to Al Ahly.

Uganda goalkeeper Onyango and Percy Tau, who were both part of Sundowns’ 2016 winning team, were also included in the list.

This makes Tau (South Africa), Billiat (Zimbabwe) and former TP Mazambe defender Stoppila Sunzu (Zambia) the only players from the COSAFA Region to be included in the Champions League Team of the Decade.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...