Katsande Defends Billiat

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has backed his former teammate and fellow countryman Khama Billiat, who is struggling to reach top form.

Billiat is enduring his worst run in the South African top-flight after managing just one goal and two assists in 17 league appearances, stretching back to the previous campaign.

The slump in form has attracted criticism from all corners, with the club’s supporters and former players expressing their discontent with the Zimbabwean forward’s contribution.

But Katsande feels that Billiat brings value to the team beyond goals and assists.

“I know Khama is a big boy, he’s my little brother and I always spend time with him, always telling him how important he is to the club and the setup,” Katsande said, according to KickOff.com.

“I always tell him, ‘You are our spearhead, you are our best player, so you need to know that you are the best. We are coming from five months without playing football, so obviously there’s a little bit of rust, but what you can do is contribute towards the team.’

“So, at the moment, yes, he’s not getting there where we know him, but look at his contribution to the club and the team, he’s very, very useful and that’s why he’s always selected to play.

“Goals will come, we just need to be patient with him and give him confidence, which is what he needs at the moment, and we will try to put him in a comfortable position whereby all he thinks about is just playing well and helping the team.

“The most important thing, as much as you are a good player, you need to be a team player. So, basically, this guy is a big player but he’s a team player.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

