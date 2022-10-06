Mnangagwa Loses Sleep Over Young Generation Influence

Tinashe Sambiri| The Citizens Coalition for Change( CCC) believes the ballot is stronger than the bullet.

The vibrant party has dismissed Zanu PF’s notion that elections will not change anything in the country.

Zanu PF is accused of attempting to rig polls by discouraging young people from voting.

CCC’s Last Maengahama on Tuesday said:

“Your Vote is your Voice…”

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma a CCC youth leader last week declared:

“Your vote is your power, never surrender your future into the hands of the few.

Young must take part and take charge.

Never be apologetic!

Our struggle is about a generation whose mission and objective is to change the concrete lives of the suffering masses of Zimbabwe.”

