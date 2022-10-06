Mnangagwa Promotes Vigilante Groups

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday hailed the formation of groups, such as MahwindiforED, in support of his re-election bid.

Mahwindi or touts are notorious for unruly behaviour, including harassing passengers.

His party has endorsed him as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Addressing the Zanu PF politburo at the party headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa said:

Meanwhile, the mobilisation work of all leagues of the party alongside other affiliate organisations or is applauded. Government programmes and the overall visibility of our party, through the robust efforts of affiliates such as Young Women for Economic Development, MenBelievED, TeachersforED and MahwindiforED, among others should continue to be encouraged,” he said.

He also said Zimbabweans in the diaspora are welcome to join the ruling party assuring them, “that they are welcome home.” He added:

The Zanu PF government will never abandon any of our citizens, no matter where they may live.

In addition, I commend our party structures in the diaspora, particularly in the United States of America and Canada for organising very vibrant meetings for me to address party structures on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

His remarks came amid rising anti-Zimbabwean immigrant sentiments in South Africa. Zimbabweans have been targets of xenophobic attacks in the neighbouring country.

It is estimated that millions of Zimbabweans fled to South Africa, the UK and other countries seeking economic opportunities and a better life away from poverty.

On Tuesday, the government said 900 000 nationals had crossed the borders between 2020 and 2021.

