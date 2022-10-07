FULL TEXT- Teachers For ED Demand US$40 For Ideology Training

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen.

I am just from a meeting at Prov Office where the PED,all DSIs,all NASH Dist chairs,all NAPH chairs and the provincial leadership of Trs 4 Dvpnt were in attendance.

Trs 4 ED is appealing for all the teachers to get trained in the ideology of this country and become patriotic citizens who can access and manipulate national resources fruitfully.

In light of having all teachers get trained in this course,the following road-map and participants have been lined as:



a) DSIs ,NASH & NAPH Executive, Schools Inspectors and all Cluster Chairs-(6-8 Oct 2022 @ Marondera High)



b) Other heads and all deputy heads-(10-12 Oct 2022,venue TBA)

c) All teachers-(13-15 Oct 2022,venue TBA)



Those coming are to either deposit $24880rtgs into this account or bring $40usd cash (registration, lunch and teas fee).



They are also to claim lunch in transit on the day they come and on the day they leave,unproved bed &breakfast per night.

After the training,there shall be certification.We are all encouraged to attend.

So,the above stated members should inbox me their details on excel format ie;

Name :

Gender:

EC No.:

ID No.:

Position:

Highest Qualification:

School:

District:

Province:

Vaccination Status ? Doses

Cell number

Email add

NC

