Newsday Reporter Assaulted By Police In Harare

Spread the love

A Newsday reporter was yesterday assaulted by the police after he was found taking pictures of Harare City Council employees demolishing vending stalls and residential structures in Mbare.

According to the reporter Moreblessings Nyoni, police saw him taking pictures and requested for a Press card and his reasons for taking pictures.

They detained him even after he had produced the Press card.

“They took me in one of their trucks and assaulted me using baton sticks, accusing me of being a sellout. They drove around Mbare, assaulting me, and later ordered me to leave,” he said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

Harare municipal police and anti-riot police supported by two water cannons and two bulldozers oversaw the demolition of vending stalls in Mbare.

The demolitions began in the morning with bulldozers pulling down structures deemed illegal.

Stall owners tried in vain to recover some of the building materials. Vendors could be spotted desperately trying to save of their wares.

Affected vendors said their livelihoods had been destroyed.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...