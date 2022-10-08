Madam Boss Assaults Hubby’s Lover

By-Socialite and Comedienne Tyra Chikocho, known as Madam Boss, has threatened to evict her husband’s girlfriend from the home where she is staying in Riverside, Chitungwiza.

Madam Boss’ husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, has been dating Evangelista Zhou for some time, a report claims.

The comedienne reportedly clashed with Evangelista on Monday and the latter sent photographs of her good times with Ngoni to her inner circle.

H-Metro reported sources as saying Evangelista feared that she would lose all the evidence of the good times she used to enjoy with Ngoni.

She claims Ngoni is responsible for her pregnancy. Said the source:

Evangelista was assaulted and her phone was tampered with.

That is why she wanted her pictures with Ngoni to be protected.

Madam Boss claimed that Evangelista was communicating with another man from Masvingo after she went through her WhatsApp conversation.

She is feeling very insecure and that is the reason why she approached the courts for a peace order.

Ngoni pleaded with her for the withdrawal of the peace order.

Ngoni reportedly took Evangelista to Avondale after their illicit affair was exposed sometime in March.

She, however, moved out of the lodgings in protest and was taken to the house in Chitungwiza which belongs to Ngoni and Madam Boss.

