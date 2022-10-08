Mwonzora Clarifies ”Joining POLAD” Reports

Yesterday, (Friday), the MDC President Douglas Mwonzora was invited to attend a POLAD Meeting not joined POLAD so that he presents our submissions on the proposed amendments we expect to be made into POLAD so that it becomes inclusive.

Our proposal is that it must include a Platform of Political Parties in Parliament just like COPAC.

Once it includes Political parties in Parliament it now means the Church, Traditional, leaders and all CSOs will be included because there will be thematic committees that include these.

At Present the constitutive document of POLAD is exclusive only to those ppl who participated in 2018 Presidential Elections and we have refused to join it under the current state.

Last year the Party’s National Council council resolved that we can only join POLAD on condition that it’s structure has been changed to includes a Platform Political Parties in Parliament and this means the constitutive document of POLAD must be amended.

One last thing we all have to know is that Zanu PF has insisted that Dialogue must take place inside POLAD and we have also insisted that Dialogue must be inclusive and should involve Parliament.

So in any negotiation its about give and take. You can not win all.

As for now we have not joined POLAD since its members are still consulting and deliberating on our proposals and as soon as they are through they will get in touch with us.

