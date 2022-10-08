Young People Shape Struggle – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Young people play a pivotal role in the struggle for freedom from Zanu PF oppression.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa in an appreciation post on Friday.

President Chamisa hailed young committed to the people’s struggle.

“In today’s world we need young people who have tenacity of the mind, clarity of thought, a clear sense of where we are and where we are going.

Dedicated and committed to the democratic cause, the transformation agenda.

This is an appreciation post. #Prepare7 #RegisterToVote,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement on Twitter.

