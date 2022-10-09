Man Axed For Making S*xual Advances To Married Woman

A man from Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo was rushed to hospital after he was severely axed for making sexual advances to a married woman.

Ephraim Moyo (45) got attracted to Rachel Sibanda (34) when he saw her at Hope Fountain business centre.

A witness said Moyo followed her and made sexual advances towards her and he never knew that Rachel’s husband Adam Sibanda (39) was nearby.

It is alleged Moyo dashed to Rachel and grabbed her by her hand before he passed a comment on how sexually attractive her body was.

The comment angered Adam who rushed to them and quizzed him on what he was up to, the bystander told B-Metro.

An argument broke out and in a fit of rage Adam who was armed with an axe struck him several times on the body leaving him lying on the ground and his face covered in blood. Adam left his axe and blood- soaked shirt at the scene and went into hiding.

The incident was reported to the police leading to Adam’s arrest.

A bystander transported Moyo to a hospital for treatment and he is reportedly still in hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. He discouraged community members from taking the law into their own hands.

“We would like to discourage community members from taking law into their own hands as that might lead to unnecessary loss of life. If members of the public face a dispute they should consult third parties such as relatives, elders in the community or friends rather than taking the law into their own hands.”

-B Metro

