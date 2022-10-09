Chipinge Heavyweight Enock Porusingazi Loses Zanu PF Central Committe Elections
9 October 2022
Zanu PF Chipinge heavyweight Enock Porusingazi has lost the party’s Central Committee elections to Dr Win Mlambo, Dorothy Mabika and one Faira.
Below are the full results
CC poll results chipinge
Main WingMunodawafa M 61Mapfumo S. 29
Faira J. 144
Khumbula Wilson 95
Mabika Dorothy 153
Mapumgwana T. 103
Mtetwa Evelyn. 16
Murire J. 27
Matamga T. 4
Mlambo Win. 169
Muzamana P. 16
Muteya M. 4
Porusingazi E. 62
Tondhlana S. 15
Mlambo W, Mabika D and Faira J have been duly elected.
Women’s Quota
Bhila Charity 55
Muposhi Gladys. 52
Charity Bhila has been duly elected