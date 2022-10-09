Chipinge Heavyweight Enock Porusingazi Loses Zanu PF Central Committe Elections

Spread the love

Zanu PF Chipinge heavyweight Enock Porusingazi has lost the party’s Central Committee elections to Dr Win Mlambo, Dorothy Mabika and one Faira.

Below are the full results

CC poll results chipinge

Main WingMunodawafa M 61Mapfumo S. 29

Faira J. 144

Khumbula Wilson 95

Mabika Dorothy 153

Mapumgwana T. 103

Mtetwa Evelyn. 16

Murire J. 27

Matamga T. 4

Mlambo Win. 169

Muzamana P. 16

Muteya M. 4

Porusingazi E. 62

Tondhlana S. 15

Mlambo W, Mabika D and Faira J have been duly elected.

Women’s Quota

Bhila Charity 55

Muposhi Gladys. 52

Charity Bhila has been duly elected

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...