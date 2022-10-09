Fire Guts Glen View Complex Again

By A Correspondent- A fire broke out at Harare’s Glenview Home Industry Complex on Sunday afternoon and destroyed property worth thousands of dollars.

The Glenview Area 8 Furniture Complex experienced another devastating fire incident just over a month ago, on 7 September 2022, which was reportedly caused by an electrical fault.

Some carpenters who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com claimed that an elderly man was preparing his field this Sunday and started a fire which then spread into the complex.

Reports suggest that approximately half of the complex has been destroyed, with houses close to the complex in Glenview’s Area 8 suburb almost catching fire. A carpenter who declined to be identified was quoted as saying:

About half of the complex has been destroyed. We could not save most of the property because the fire spread rapidly. The firefighters rushed to the complex and managed to put out the fire. However, this time it was too bad because several houses close to the complex almost got burned down.

Last month, the Harare City Council said it was going to investigate the possibility of arson in the recurring fires at the Furniture Complex.

In a statement released a day after the fire incident, City of Harare SMEs Committee Chairperson, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, said the local authority could consider temporarily relocating carpenters so that fire prevention work can be done at the complex to prevent future fires.

