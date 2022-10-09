Mnangagwa Not A Free Man At All

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is a man of the people.

He freely mixed and mingled with mourners at the burial of legendary CCC percussionist Tarusenga Chekerwa in Bikita on Wednesday.

CCC youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma described President Chamisa as a humble and selfless character.

“This is what we mean when we say @nelsonchamisa is the People’s President.

Mixing and mingling with citizens freely. Sekuru Mnangagwa will never do that.

He has wronged citizens & is very afraid of them! Dictators are afraid of their own shadows!

RegisterToVoteZW.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...