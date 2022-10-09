Sikhala Lawyers Revive Bail Application Bid

By-Lawyers representing CCC deputy chairman and Zengeza West law-maker Job Sikhala have revived their bail application efforts.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, working together with Beatrice Mtetwa under instructions from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, filed another application for bail on Friday, although Sikhala has been denied bail five times. ZLHR said:

We are not tiring in our efforts to get Zengeza West MP Hon. Job Sikhala released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison & our lawyer Jeremiah Bamu working together with Beatrice Mtetwa under instructions from @ZimHRNGOForum, on Friday filed yet another application for bail at Harare Magistrates Court citing changed circumstances.

In the application, Bamu & Mtetwa argued that society is losing faith in the criminal justice system including the bail system as a result of the denial of bail to Hon. Sikhala.

Hon. Sikhala has spent more than 3 months in remand prison after he was arrested on 14 June & charged with inciting public violence & also with obstructing or defeating the course of justice as defined in Section 184(1)(e) of the Criminal Code.

