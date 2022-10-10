ZimEye
10 people have died at a farm in Esigodini while attempting to put out a veld fire, EMA says."There're lives that have been lost and I'm distressed by the situation. What I understand is that there are 10 deaths, I'm on my way to the farm," Descent Ndlovu, EMA regional manager pic.twitter.com/WH1Mg0tITD— ZimLive (@zimlive) October 10, 2022
