18 Escape Death In SA-Zim Bound Bus Inferno

By-Eighteen (18) passengers were lucky to be alive Monday morning after a Harare-bound BM Transport bus they were traveling on caught fire on the outskirts of Masvingo city.

All the passengers and the crew managed to escape from the bus unharmed but various goods were destroyed.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by unknown flammable substances.

By the time the fire brigade and police arrived at the scene of the incident, the bus had already been reduced to a shell.

However, the bus crew and the passengers retrieved some of the goods from the boot of the bus and also removed the trailer.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Masvingo Province Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the cause of the fire had not been established. He said:

The cause of the fire is still unknown but we suspect there were some flammable substances in the bus that might have triggered the fire.

Investigations are ongoing and we are still to establish the value of goods burnt in the fire.

The incident happened around 2.30 am when the bus that was carrying 18 passengers and driven by Mr Samkwazi Mabhawa from South Africa to Harare caught fire.

Insp Dhewa said some passengers noticed smoke coming from the back seat where some goods were stashed.

They alerted the driver who stopped the bus but by that time the fire was spreading. | The Herald

