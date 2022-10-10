CCC Change Champion Unrolls Massive Voter Mobilization

By A Correspondent

CCC change champion Richard Pamire has embarked on a massive voter registration campaign in Kuwadzana East, Harare.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Sunday, Pamire said he was determined to contribute to the citizens victory in a massive way.

Pamire takes young people to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ( ZEC) for voter registration every Tuesday.

“We take young people to ZEC for voter registration every Tuesday. We are following President Nelson Chamisa’s six million votes initiative.

We want to make sure that all young people in Kuwadzana East Constituency are involved in electoral processes,” said Pamire.

“On Thursdays and Thursdays there are teams that move around the constituency encouraging people to register to vote.These teams also identify challenges faced by residents – for example transport problems.

Big numbers cannot be rigged, victory is certain.

We are determined to fight for freedom from Zanu PF bondage,” added Pamire.

