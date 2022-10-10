Haulage Truck Knocks Down Chinhoyi University Student

Spread the love

A fourth-year student at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) was killed by a haulage truck on Friday while walking near the campus’s main entrance.

Talent Chari and her friend from the same institution were walking from the university along Harare-Chirundu Highway when a haulage truck veered off the road and hit her.

Neither the Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Margaret Chitove nor CUT’s acting director of communications and public relations Gifford Chikuya could immediately confirm the incident.

However, some witnesses claimed that the now-deceased student was smashed by the truck’s trailer and died instantly after she had saved her friend from being killed by the same truck.

Student Representative Council (SRC) secretary of external affairs, information and publicity Regis Muzambi confirmed the accident.

She was hit by a haulage truck en route to Zambia near New Greens Building along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Her body was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Muzambi said the other student was rushed to Chinhoyi hospital in critical condition.- NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...