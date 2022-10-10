Mnangagwa Purges Party Big-Wigs Over Chamisa

By-Zanu PF disqualified some of its senior party members from partaking in the just-ended Central Committee elections on the allegations that they had links with the opposition CCC.

These reports come amid reports of power struggles and disgruntlement among party senior officials ahead of the elective congress later this month.

Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha said the party had roped in “experts” to assess the loyalty of its members suspected to be working with the opposition.

Speaking at a Press conference on Friday ahead of the party’s central committee elections that were held on Saturday, Bimha said:

You also have those who have been disqualified because there (was) additional information to the point that probably they are not in good standing in terms of their activities and some who might not really (be) moving with us, who might probably be Zanu PF during day and opposition during the night. So, there are cases like that where you need experts to assist us to make a better assessment.

In an interview with NewsDay, Bimha said disqualifying suspected disloyal members was one of the measures that had been put in place by the party to deal with the problem of infiltration but he would not disclose the names of those fingered.

He said Zanu PF was not worried by the G40 cabal but by the opposition parties in the country.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said the alleged infiltration was a confirmation of the fissures within the ruling party. Masunungure said:

Disloyalty among the ruling Zanu PF members has been rumoured for a long time since 2018 in the aftermath of the coup that ousted (the late former President Robert) Mugabe.

This points to the general disgruntlement of the party members against Mnangagwa’s leadership. It could be a reincarnation of another Bhora Musango.

Masunungure added that the opposition parties are not good at counter-infiltration. He is also of the view that infiltration could be orchestrated by the G40 working together with CCC just to destabilise Zanu PF.

