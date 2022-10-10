President Chamisa Denounces Command Voting

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa, has challenged the Zanu PF regime to stop abusing rural voters.

According to the CCC leader, Zanu PF is stealing polls through command voting.

President Chamisa said in a statement on Twitter:

“TITLE & SECURITY OF TENURE guarantee true freedom & the right to vote for citizens in rural & newly settled areas.Without this, citizens in these areas are vulnerable & exposed to incessant abuse by desperate politicians.

True independence is the about freedom to vote freely !

Command voting or assisted voting is a unique type of repression-a new form of apartheid deployed by unpopular politicians targeting vulnerable communities. The right to vote is inadequate without the full freedom and independence to exercise it.”

