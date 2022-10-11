Dispute Over Price Of Honda Fit Escalates Into Near Gun Shoot

Spread the love

A Bulawayo man pointed a gun at another following a dispute over the price of a Honda Fit fuel pump.

Police on Twitter, said Emmanuel Charuka (30) was arrested last Wednesday.

“The ZRP warns firearm holders against abusing firearms to settle scores. On 05/10/22, Police in Bulawayo arrested Emmanuel Charuka (30) for pointing a firearm. The suspect pointed a 9mm pistol at Maxwell Tshabalala (39) at a car parts shop in Kelvin Northgu after disagreeing on the price of a Honda Fit fuel pump. The Police have since recovered the 9mm pistol registered in the suspect’s name,” posted the police.

A firearm amnesty was issued between August 8 and September 30 and Police said 538 firearms and 260 rounds of ammunition had been surrendered across the country.

Thereafter police said a search of premises will be conducted where suspected illegal firearms are being kept. Those found with unlicensed firearms will be prosecuted.

The amnesty was granted in terms of Article 12 of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Protocol on the control of firearms, ammunition and related materials.

The primary objective of the Sadc Protocol is to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit manufacturing of firearms, ammunition and other related materials.

It also seeks to regulate the import and export of legal small arms and thus curb the transit of these weapons into and within the region.

Police said they suspect some members of the public are still in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

This has led to the abuse of firearms in the country in clear violation of the provisions of the Firearms Act.

Checks and records, the police said, have revealed that some companies have closed yet their representatives are still holding onto firearms while hunters and individuals are no longer in the same position that they were when they applied for firearm licenses.

-State Media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...