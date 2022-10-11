Police Arrest More Mupedzanhamo Violence Suspects

By James Gwati- The Police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 20 suspects in connection with violent skirmishes which occurred last Friday at Mupedzanhamo Markert Stalls, Mbare, Harare.

The Zanu PF space barons went on a rampage destroying vending stalls and motor vehicles while fighting for control of vending stalls.

In a statement the Police said the suspects: Taurai Mbidzi, Norest Gwangwava, Beverly Chimedza, William Masomera, Raphel George, Freedom Hondera, Bonface Muza, Hwahwa Mbariro, Tawanda Thompson, Maraka Munaki, Albert Maurambadoro, Brighton Nyamadyare, Ronald Mutyandafa, Tatenda Matamba, Tembalani Chire, Tinotenda Matose, Edika Chimhako, Lawrence Guti, Norman Kasa and Edmore Mandofa.

The value of property destroyed is yet to be established.

The public is urged to be law-abiding citizens, conduct social and economic activities in a peaceful manner to assist the Police in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

[NYATHI. P.] Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations]

to the Commissioner General of Police

Police General Headquarters

