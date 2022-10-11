Police Name Esigodini Inferno Victims

By James Gwati-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday named 10 farm workers who died while extinguishing a fire in Esigodini Monday.

In a statement, Police said anyone found igniting veld fires would be arrested.

Reads the statement:

DEATH OF TEN PEOPLE AT RODROSE FARM ESIGODINI

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of ten victims who died while trying to extinguish a raging veld fire on 10th October 2022 at Rodrose Farm, Esigodini.

The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as listed:-

• Kessary Sibanda, a male adult aged 53 of Marula, Figtree,

• Ian Mudimba, a male adult aged 38,

• Simon Mdlongwa, a male adult aged 39,

• Nelisingwane Dlamini, a male adult aged 47 of GMB Esigodini,

• Luzibo Tshuma, a male adult of Chiziya Malundu Village, Binga,

• Oliver Mudimba, a male adult aged 39,

• Bafana Moyo, a male adult aged 53 of Dimbamiwa Village, Nkayi,

• England Moyo, a male adult aged 20 of Nketa 8, Bulawayo,

• Thabani Mpofu, a male adult aged 46 of Gwelutshena Village, Nkayi and

• Menelisi Ngwenya a male adult aged 20 of Mandangema Village, Nkayi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in situations which clearly show acts of recklessness, negligence and in some cases criminal activities. Those found to be igniting veld fires will be arrested without fear or favour.

The public is urged to be alert and quickly report cases of fire incidents to the Police and relevant stakeholders for swift reaction.

