Reforms Before Polls Unavoidable -CCC

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

This week we begin our marathon fight for reforms and encapsulated in our blueprint Pre-Election Pact on Election( PREPARE)

We have 7 minimum reforms we propose and this is an educative video of the reforms we call for.

Young people are very important in this fight and thos week we set our pedestal in the escalated call for REFORMS.

Reforms are very important if we are to have Free, Fair and Credible Elections.

This is the only way to can rescue our country from the current predicament.

Join us in the call for Reforms.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...