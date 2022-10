FIFA Releases 200 M To Clubs

Spread the love

FIFA has started the application process for its Club Benefits Programme that will see US$209 million distributed to clubs across the world as compensation fees during the World Cup.

The grants are part of the global football body’s commitment to recognise the contribution that football clubs make to the successful staging of the tournament.

About US$10,000 will be received for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the World Cup 2022 and the official preparation period.

The compensation will be paid to all clubs for which the footballer has played in the two years prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Club Benefits Programme is part of a broader collaboration agreement between FIFA and the European Club Association, which was first launched ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and further extended in 2015 to cover both the 2018 and 2022 editions.

In 2018, the initiative saw 416 clubs from 63 member associations benefiting from the same amount the tournament.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...