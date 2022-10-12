Infidelity Lands Harare Man In Boiling Water

A Harare man is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit after he was allegedly scalded with boiling water by his wife over infidelity.

This is after he posted a picture of his girlfriend on his WhatsApp status.

The man’s wife, Nomatter Chipoyera, appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who remanded her in custody.

The court heard that on Saturday, at around 9pm, Chipoyera had a misunderstanding with her husband over infidelity issues.

He had posted a picture of his girlfriend on his WhatsApp status.

Chipoyera allegedly picked up a stone and hit her husband once on the left side of his head.

She was restrained by other tenants, from further attacking her husband, and they retired to bed.

It’s alleged that in the early hours of Sunday, at around 1am, Chipoyera poured hot water all over her husband’s body, while he was sleeping.

He sustained third degree burns.

The husband filed a police report in Budiriro and was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he is currently admitted in the ICU.

Godswish Dzivakwi appeared for the State.

-H-Metro

